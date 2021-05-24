The Union health ministry on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and vaccination programme in the country, adding that daily recoveries from novel coronavirus cases were more than the new cases reported in 27 states (out of 29 states and 7 union territories in the country).

Speaking at a routine briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, added that the Covid recovery rate is showing a consistent increase since May 3. There is also a decrease in active cases by over 10 lakh over a period of two weeks, he added.

"Steady decline in daily new COVID-19 cases observed in India since the last 17 days," the ministry added. The daily recoveries come as a glimmer of hope. A total of 3,02,544 were discharged across the country in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,37,28,011.

In terms of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the government also said that a total of 14.56 crore (1st & 2nd doses) vaccines have been administered to people above 45 years of age. While 1.06 crore vaccines (1st dose) has been administered to people between 18 & 44 years of age.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 cases reported in the country fell further in the last 24 hours with 2,22,315 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

The number stood at 2,40,842. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative caseload has reached 2,67,52,447.

India achieved a grim milestone on Sunday becoming the third country in the world after the United States of America and Brazil to record more than three lakh deaths due to Covid-19.

With 4,454 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll in the country has reached 3,03,720.

