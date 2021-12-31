As the New Year celebrations around the world have been called off with the Covid-19 virus casting gloom over festivities for a second year, state governments in India have also been taking strict measures to ensure safety by imposing night curfews and other guidelines.

With the country's tally of the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid on Thursday crossing 1,000 on the back of Maharashtra reporting its highest single-day infection with the new strain, states governments further tightened measures to deal with the surge in cases.

Here is a list of states that have imposed night curfews on December 31:

The Maharashtra government last week released a new set of detailed guidelines for New Year celebrations this year and urged citizens to keep it “low key" in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The state government imposed a night curfew from 9pm to 6am from December 25.

The Uttar Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am. Various other restrictions have also been put in place, including that not more than 200 people can be allowed in weddings

The Union Territory of Puducherry has imposed a night curfew would be enforced in the from today till 31 January, amid increasing coronavirus cases.

The Haryana government said that there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to stop people from roaming outside except in case of essential services. Preet Pal, Gurugram ACP said, “as per the govt's order, there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, and hence people will not be allowed to roam outside except in essential services. We request people to follow the guidelines and celebrate the New Year at their homes."

The Odisha government on Thursday directed the authorities to take stern action against people violating the ban on New Year's celebrations, and enforce the night curfew strictly. Issuing a fresh set of guidelines, the Odisha government said strict action will be taken against the people who violate the ban on celebrations on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The new guidelines, which will be in force from 5 am on January 1 till 5 am on February 1, said political gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 100 persons.

The Manipur government on Wednesday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am. The restriction came in just days ahead of New Year celebrations. As per an order issued by the state's Home Department, essential services and medical emergencies have been exempted from the night curfew.

All District Magistrates in Manipur have been directed to enforce the curbs by invoking relevant provisions of law and the order will remain in force till January 31, 2022.

The Rajasthan government asked officials to ensure effective implementation of night curfew and made full vaccination mandatory for entry to public places from January 31. In fresh coronavirus guidelines issued earlier this week, the state government said it is mandatory for its residents to get both the doses of coronavirus vaccine for entry in schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and market, and the unvaccinated will not be allowed to go to public places after January 31, 2022.

Last but not the least, Night curfew will be imposed in the national capital Delhi from 11 pm earlier this week, restricting movement of individuals except those in exempted categories, due to rising Covid-19 cases and the threat posed by Omicron, according to a DDMA order.

Additionally, security arrangements will be put in place on New Year's Eve to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour guidelines issued by the DDMA keeping in view of recent spike in cases in the national capital, Delhi police said.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines, they said. The measures include ensuring that night curfew is strictly followed and intense patrolling in areas such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, Hauz Khas among other areas known as party hubs.

Those found indulging in drunk-driving or harassing females will be prosecuted, police said, adding it has put its force on toes also with respect to anti-terror measures.

Intense patrolling will also be done to ensure that there is no lawlessness or hooliganism and no ugly incident takes place in guise of celebration, the police officer said. In New Delhi district alone, around 800 police personnel have been deployed, most of them in Connaught Place, Chanakapuri and Janpath, police said.

