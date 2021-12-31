The Haryana government said that there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to stop people from roaming outside except in case of essential services. Preet Pal, Gurugram ACP said, “as per the govt's order, there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, and hence people will not be allowed to roam outside except in essential services. We request people to follow the guidelines and celebrate the New Year at their homes."