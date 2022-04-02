Covid: DDMA to no longer evoke Disaster Management Act as infections recede

Covid: DDMA to no longer evoke Disaster Management Act as infections recede1 min read . 10:06 PM IST
- The DDMA with its February 26 order had already removed all prohibitions and restrictions concerning Covid management in Delhi
As Covid cases continue to dip in Delhi, the city's disaster management body will not longer issue formal orders under the Disaster Management Act in relation to Covid containment.
The union government had already revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for containing the coronavirus pandemic after two years. However, the use of face masks and social distancing norms would need to be followed.
Last month, the DDMA lifted all Covid restrictions in the wake of significant improvement in the Covid situation in the city. However, wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains continued.
Recently, the DDMA had also decided to not impose any fine for not wearing face masks at public places in the national capital.
With the rise in number of Covid cases in December last year due to Omicron variant, the Delhi government imposed several restrictions. The restrictions were lifted gradually when the situation normalised and finally all curbs were removed from February 28.
Delhi logged 114 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.71% while zero deaths due to the viral disease was reported on Saturday. Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly.
In a letter to officials, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) referred to a recent decision by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) that said there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, for Covid containment measures, in view of overall improvement in the situation.
"The DDMA in its meeting chaired by Lt Governor, on March 31, unanimously agreed that in terms of directions received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, no formal orders under Disaster Management Act, 2005 will be issued henceforth," said the letter.
