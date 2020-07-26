With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 today, while the recoveries jumped to 8,85,576. The country's death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.3% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

"The aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts has enabled early identification and prompt triaging of COVID-19 patients leading to lower fatalities. As a result, the case fatality rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.31%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the health ministry said in a statement.

The recoveries on Saturday is the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 36,145 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.The recovery rate has now inched closer to 64%. There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,17,694. Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases (4,67,882).

For the first time a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. With 4,42,263 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,805 and cumulative testing to 1,62,91,331.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'high throughput COVID-19 testing' facilities on July 27. These facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment.

These three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata.

