Covid death rate in India among the lowest in world, record 36,000 cured in day

The recoveries on Saturday is the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 36,145 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.The recovery rate has now inched closer to 64%. There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,17,694. Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases (4,67,882).