Covid death toll inches towards 1 lakh mark as total active cases decrease

India's coronavirus tally Wednesday crossed 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases & 1,179 deaths reported in last 24 hours, informed union ministry of health.

Total coronavirus case tally in India now stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated and 97,497 deaths, data showed on Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

India cured 86,428 covid patients in last 24 hours. The record recoveries in India has pushed back the total active cases tally to 9,40,441.

India is second only to the United States in terms of total cases, has a scope for higher infections with a large chunk of the population still unexposed to the virus, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated