As many as 123 of the 170 districts identified as coronavirus hotspots have reported a large number of cases, while more than 200 other districts are in danger of seeing a flare-up in infections, the government said on Wednesday.

The figures were released by the health ministry, as the total number of covid-19 cases reached 12,307, with the death toll at 411 on Wednesday.

The health ministry issued detailed directions to all states and Union territories (UTs) for containment of the contagion amid a sharper focus on hotspots, and emerging hotspots, wherein the infection levels could escalate during second phase of the national lockdown.

Every district in the country has been classified into hotspots, non-hotspots with reported cases, and green zones.

According to the ministry, containment operations will be deemed over when no case is reported for at least 28 days from an area.

Hotspots are designated as red zones when they have a high number of cases. They will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities.

Orange zones are those where no cases have been reported in the past 14 days. Places where no cases are reported for 28 days will be designated green zones.

States will be evaluated on the basis of their success in containing covid-19 infections before any relaxation is allowed in the lockdown from 20 April.

The health ministry has urged states to use the extended lockdown period till 3 May to convert their hotspots from red to orange and green zones.

“The main criteria of these hotspot districts are those from which more cases are being currently reported or where the rate of growth of cases is more, that is, the doubling rate of cases is less," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Guaba held a high-level online review meeting on Wednesday with all the chief secretaries, health secretaries and other officials, and made a detailed presentation on hotspots and containment strategies.

“Further, a detailed discussion was held regarding large outbreak containment strategies and cluster containment strategies. These containment strategies describe how to delineate the containment zone and buffer zone," said Agarwal.

The government also said that in these containment zones, except for essential services, all other movement and activity will be restricted. Cases will be actively monitored and surveyed by special teams in the containment zones.

“In these zones, the samples will be collected and tested. In addition to this, testing for any cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) with proper orientation of all health facilities will be undertaken for the buffer zones," said Agarwal.

The government also confirmed that the rate of recovery of covid-19 patients is gradually improving with 11.41% of patients having already recovered.

Agarwal added that special teams are to be set up to trace all contacts, as well as conduct house-to-house surveys. Cases of fever, cough and breathlessness will be identified in the survey and necessary action will be taken as per protocol. These teams will include the health staff, local revenue staff, corporation staff, Red Cross, National Service Scheme(NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and other volunteers. With the government having identified dedicated covid-19 hospitals, the health ministry has asked district authorities to classify hospitals as care centres for mild cases or very mild cases, health centres for clinically moderate cases requiring oxygen support, and dedicated hospitals for severe and critical cases that require ventilator support.

“States and districts have been specifically asked to focus on clinical management for positive confirmed covid-19 patients," said Agarwal, adding that the districts that have not reported any case have also been directed to work on cluster containment plans.

“In order to break the chain of transmission, focus needs to be on contact tracing, monitoring and clinical management. States have been asked to uniformly implement the containment plan in every district across the country," said Agarwal.