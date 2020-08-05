The covid-19 cases and deaths are continuously increasing in India. With its own admission, the Union Health Ministry has said that even though majority of cases are limited in 10 states, other areas of the country remain highly vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus infection.

Bearing testimony to the concern, according to a recent study done by the Population Council in New Delhi published in Lancet Global Health, a number of districts in nine large states—Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, and Gujarat—located in every region of the country except the northeast, were found to have high overall vulnerability for the disease.

The researchers came out with a vulnerability index for identification of vulnerable regions in India for covid-19 on the basis of population and infrastructural characteristics. The researchers computed a composite index of vulnerability at the state and district levels based on 15 indicators across five domains i.e. socioeconomic, demographic, housing and hygiene, epidemiological, and health system. The researchers used a percentile ranking method to compute both domain-specific and overall vulnerability and presented results spatially with number of positive covid-19 cases in districts.

The above mentioned states also had high vulnerability according to most of the five domains. Although the research did not aim to predict the risk of infection for a district or a state, the researchers observed similarities between vulnerability and the current concentration of covid-19 cases at the state level. However, this relationship was not clear at the district level.

Public health experts claimed that after the lockdown was eased the country saw a spike in cases.

“High population density coupled with porous city/state borders are some of the key reasons for India not being able to control the spread of virus post opening of the lockdown," said Himanshu Sikka,Lead - Health, IPE Global, global consultancy company.

“In most urban centres, 30-40% of the population live in areas which do not allow social distancing of any sorts. Majority of them depend on crowded local markets for their daily needs, which makes it difficult to ensure people take necessary precautions when moving out," said Sikka adding that within the house as well, if one person get infected then it’s difficult to provide proper isolation as most homes don’t have enough rooms and only have single toilet facility for use by all family members.

The government said that India has continued testing more than 6 lakh covid-19 samples for the second consecutive day. The graded and evolving response resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing network in the country. With 6,19,652 tests conducted in last 24 hours, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402. The Tests Per Million has seen a sharp increase to 15568. As the testing is increasing there is also more diagnosis of cases.

“In states with high population density has more number of cases . High number of cases are observed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, , Karnataka, and West Bengal . More states - such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar - and more districts beyond dense urban areas are now reporting a surge in cases," said Dr Suneela Garg, Director at Community Medicine Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University.

“Majority of the cases in India are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic.Thereby silently spreading the disease to other community members," she said.

Meanwhile, India also recorded the highest ever single day recoveries in the last 24 hours. With a sharp increase of 51,706 covid-19 patients recovering, taking the recovery rate to 67.19%. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases.

With increasing number of covid-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8% increase in recovered cases in the last 14 days, the union health ministry said.

