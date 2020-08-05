Covid deaths breach 40,000 mark, several parts of India remain highly vulnerable

“In most urban centres, 30-40% of the population live in areas which do not allow social distancing of any sorts. Majority of them depend on crowded local markets for their daily needs, which makes it difficult to ensure people take necessary precautions when moving out," said Sikka adding that within the house as well, if one person get infected then it’s difficult to provide proper isolation as most homes don’t have enough rooms and only have single toilet facility for use by all family members.