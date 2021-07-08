Covid: Delhi Apollo hospital records 6 cases of cytomegalovirus in 30 days

Dr Athar Ansari, Consultant (Department of Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep medicine), Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “In the past month, we have detected CMV disease in six patients with post COVID-19 syndrome that came with varied manifestations. Symptoms of CMV depend on which part of the body it is affecting. If it has direct involvement of lungs, the patient will have a fever, difficulty in breathing, chest pain or cough."