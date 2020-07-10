Covid: Delhi bar council seeks 500 cr from Centre to aid advocates in NCR

"Having regards to the situation and the demands on the resources of the country, it needs hardly to be emphasised that the legal community in Delhi/NCR is facing a severe financial crisis and the situation demands urgent intervention by the government by providing necessary funds to the tune of ₹500 crore to the Bar Council of Delhi from contingency Fund of India as well as PM CARES Fund to mitigate the hardship of the advocates in Delhi/NCR," the letter said.