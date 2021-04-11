Pointing out that 65% of the COVID patients in Delhi are below the age of 45, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he has urged the Centre to lift the age limit in the vaccination process, an ANI report said.

During a press briefing earlier in the day, the chief minister said, "I have requested the Centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine. Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people. 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are below 45 years of age."

Pointing out that COVID-19 infection is spreading faster despite the vaccination drive, he said: "We must vaccinate faster than the spread of the virus."

Delhi on Saturday recorded 7,897 fresh COVID-19 cases, and with that the positivity rate breached 10%-mark again, as per the health bulletin. On November 11, Delhi had reported 8,593 cases, the highest till date for the city.

The chief minister also said that the surge in coronavirus cases this time is worse than what the national capital saw during the third peak. He said that a full lockdown is not the solution to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. "It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," Kejriwal added.

He urged people to check the availability of beds on the government's app before going to hospitals. "Occupy beds only if there is an emergency," he appealed to the citizens.

Delhi government has taken several steps to stop the spread of the virus

Meanwhile, in order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi Government hospitals have been directed to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors. Further, beds and ICU wards have allotted especially for Covid patients in several government and private hospitals.

On Saturday, the Delhi government also imposed fresh curbs to tackle the sudden rise in the number of cases. As per the new guidelines, the government prohibits all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings.

The order also stated that cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity.

In addition, swimming pools in Delhi to remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national, global events. Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses to run at 50% capacity, the order further stated. It also added that marriage-related gatherings are allowed up to 50 persons. Restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity.

The authorities also added that colleges, coaching institutions to remain closed in Delhi in view of the rising cases. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority also issued guidelines that make it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.

(With inputs from agencies)





