Covid: Delhi HC, district courts extend deadline on virtual hearing. Read here
1 min read.05:41 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
In a latest order issued by the Delhi High Court, the HC has decided to continue hearing cases through virtual mode till February 11. The order also says that district courts will also hear the matter via video conferencing mode only till February 11, 2022.
"In continuation of this court's office order dated 30.12.2021, as directed by Hon'ble the Chief Justice, the existing system of hearing of cases in this court [including the courts of Registrar and Joint Registrar (Judicial)] as well as in the district courts in Delhi shall continue till 11.02.2022," the latest order issued on January 12 said.
The Delhi High Court had decided to shift to virtual hearings on December 30 from January 3 as Covid cases saw a massive surge in the national capital.
Before that, the Delhi HC had resumed full-fledged physical functioning on November 22, 2021, which was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing since March 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, few benches started holding physical courts daily on rotation basis.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 6,041 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in India. The updated report said India has reported 2,68,833 fresh Covid cases which is 4,631 more than yesterday, and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far the active cases are at 14,17,820, with the daily positivity rate at 16.66 per cent.
