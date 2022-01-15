Covid: Delhi HC, district courts extend deadline on virtual hearing. Read here

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 6,041 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in India. The updated report said India has reported 2,68,833 fresh Covid cases which is 4,631 more than yesterday, and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far the active cases are at 14,17,820, with the daily positivity rate at 16.66 per cent.

