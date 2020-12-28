OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID: Delhi records 564 new cases; lowest in 5 months; positivity rate below 1%
Health workers during collection of swab samples from people for Covid-19 test in New Delhi (HT)
Health workers during collection of swab samples from people for Covid-19 test in New Delhi (HT)

COVID: Delhi records 564 new cases; lowest in 5 months; positivity rate below 1%

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 07:45 PM IST PTI

  • The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474
  • Delhi had reported 757 cases on Sunday, 655 on Saturday, 758 on Friday and 1,063 on Thursday

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in five months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said.

The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, they said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Residents inspect damage caused by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A moderate earthquake has hit central Croatia near its capital of Zagreb, triggering panic and some damage south of the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries. (AP Photo)

Moderate 5.0 magnitude quake hits Croatia, damages buildings

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Paddy procurement begins at a 'mandi' in Amritsar on Sunday as State Government ordered to start procurement.

Govt procures paddy worth 86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
Anand Mahindra

Meme game on point: Anand Mahindra's tweet chronicles our lockdown cooking mood

1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
Security officials stand guard at the entrance of Bengaluru's party hub Church Street

Covid: Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru for 12 hours from 31 Dec evening

1 min read . 08:00 PM IST

Delhi had reported 757 cases on Sunday, 655 on Saturday, 758 on Friday and 1,063 on Thursday. 

As many as 32,484 RT-PCR tests and 24,979 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

On July 27, Delhi had recorded 613 COVID-19 cases. The city had reported 652 coronavirus cases on August 16 and 787 on August 17. 

The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,297 on Monday from 6,713 on Sunday.

The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

According to the bulletin, of the total number of 18,774 beds in COVID hospitals, 16,275 are vacant.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark on several times.

The number of tests done per million as on Monday was over 4.42 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 84 lakh.

The bulletin said 6,06,644 patients have recovered, have been discharged or have migrated from the city so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 4,563 on Monday from 4,931 on Sunday, the authorities said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout