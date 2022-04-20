Despite the rise in the number of COVID cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting on Wednesday decided not to shut schools but said that SOPs will have to be issued separately for better management.

During its meeting today, DDMA also made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of ₹500 on violators. Further, authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus, avoid closure of campuses.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

Earlier this week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising. “The number of hospitalisations were low and the government was keeping watch on the situation," he had said.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26% jump in fresh COVID-19 cases. The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42%. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72%.