Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) with the request to waive off board examination fees for all students in Classes 10 and 12 studying in government schools. The directorate raised the request in view of economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic," wrote DoE director Udit Prakash Rai.

“After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying Central Board of Secondary Education examination fee have emerged before the parents," he added.

Rai mentioned that the directorate has been receiving a number of requests from parents expressing their inability to pay examination fee due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic.

“In view of the above, CBSE is requested to waive off the examination fee of all the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in all the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools for the current Academic session 2021-22 as a one-time measure."

Earlier this week, CBSE had decided to waive examination and registration fees for Class 10, 12 students who have lost parents due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken as a special measure for Academic Session 2021-22, keeping in view the impact of Covid on students.

