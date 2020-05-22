Covid disrupts household budget as costs skyrocket

Low income households, as per Nielsen, are those with a monthly household income of up to ₹50,000; while middle income households are those between ₹50,001 and ₹1 lakh. Nielsen describes high income households as those with a monthly income of ₹100,000 and above. “So the regular expenses have gone up across low-to-mid income households while high income households have not seen any impact," said Sameer Shukla, west market leader, South Asia, Nielsen Global Connect.