Covid: Does India need foreign flights ban or lockdown? Experts believe THIS
3 min read.01:08 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from PTI )
According to health experts, a fresh Covid outbreak of severe cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as Indians have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity', that is, natural immunity due to infection reinforced by vaccination.
In view of the Covid-19 surge globally, there is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance in India, however, the country's present scenario does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown, experts said on Saturday.
Speaking to PTI, Dr. Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS Director said, "There is no increase in the Covid caseload and India currently is in a comfortable situation. Under present circumstances, there is no need to restrict international flights or impose a lockdown."
He cited an example from previous flight bans in India which was not effective in halting the transmission of infection. Moreover, the data suggest that the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has already been found in our country, the expert said.
Dr. Guleria was further asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days. He replied, "Considering the current situation and a good degree of hybrid immunity in the population, there does not seem to be a need for a lockdown."
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at Safdarjung Hospital said that India needs to exercise caution given the surge of Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries but a lockdown-like situation is not required in near future given the current India scenario.
"Covid-appropriate behavior needs to be reinforced since complacency has crept in because of the very low number of Covid positive cases. We cannot be slack given the global scenario since the pandemic is still not over," he told PTI.
According to Dr. Gupta, 'hybrid immunity' makes a person more secure against future infections with morbidity/mortality benefits.
"India has the advantage due to citizens taking voluntary actions like prevention, early diagnosis, and good vaccination strategy," he added.
He also opined China comparatively is more vulnerable right now possible because of low natural immunity, poor vaccination strategy where young and healthy people were prioritised rather than older and vulnerable populations, and lower vaccine efficiency, PTI reported.
Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, a physician and an epidemiologist, said the experience of the last three years has shown that while travel restrictions delayed the transmission of the virus, it has no role anymore.
"We had seen this a year ago with the Omicron variant. Clearly, travel bans have no role anymore. And secondly, India has over 250 sub-variants of Omicron already. And, therefore, the most rational approach is too random sampling -- with no mandates and minimal inconvenience to passengers -- for incoming international passengers. The purpose would be to keep track of emerging covid sub-variants," he told PTI.
Amid a spurt in cases in Japan, the United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France, and China, India has stepped up surveillance and genome sequencing of covid positive samples.
Currently, Chinese cities are hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of infections in that country.
Currently, Chinese cities are hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of infections in that country.