Covid doing WFH: Harsh Goenka explains why China is witnessing virus surge

China's Beijing has banned all restaurant dining and shut down Universal Studios as Covid cases escalate in the city
China is battling its worst outbreak since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with the lockdown imposed on Shanghai’s residents
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to explain the reason behind the surge in coronavirus cases in China. The industrialist in a tweet wrote, "I asked Swami Harshanand why so much Covid in China nowadays?"
Goenka said he answered, "Finally the virus is tired and wants to Work from Home".
On Monday, China's Beijing banned all restaurant dining and shut down Universal Studios as Covid cases escalate in the city.
Beijing, which has tallied 350 cases in the past nine days, is restricting activity to try to prevent a large outbreak and avoid a citywide lockdown similar to Shanghai. Individual buildings and housing complexes with coronavirus cases have been sealed off. Gyms and theaters have been closed for the holiday period. Visitors to many office buildings and tourist sites such as the Great Wall must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.
Meanwhile, Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases came in below 10,000 for the second day in a row. The city -- home to 25 million people -- reported 7,333 new cases for Sunday, down from 7,872 on Saturday.
China is battling its worst outbreak since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with the lockdown imposed on Shanghai’s residents one of the longest and most punishing. The city’s crisis has prompted other regions to impose more hardline measures at the slightest sign of flareups to avoid the social and economic dislocation endured by the financial hub.
Jingjiang, a city of about 665,000 people in Jiangsu province, announced a lockdown Sunday after finding just one asymptomatic case.
