Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the domestic vaccine manufacturers including Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute and Dr. Krishna Ella Bharat Biotech.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers, which has resulted in the country crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, and said that they have played a big role in the success story of India.

The Prime Minister exhorted that the country needs to institutionalise the best practices learnt during the last one and a half years, and said that this is an opportunity to modify our practises, in tune with the global standards.

He said that the entire world is looking up to India, in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive. He also said that the vaccine manufacturers should continuously work together to be ready to face future challenges.

The domestic vaccine manufacturers appreciated the vision and dynamic leadership of PM Modi in providing continuous guidance and support towards the development of the vaccines.

They also praised the never before seen collaboration between government and industry, and applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour.

They noted that had the country been following old norms, there would have been considerable delay and we would not have been able to reach the vaccination level that we have attained till now.

Adar Poonawala praised the regulatory reforms brought out by the government.

Cyrus Poonawalla praised the leadership of the Prime Minister throughout the course of the pandemic. Dr Krishna Ella thanked the Prime Minister for having taken Covaxin, and for the continuous support and motivation during its development.

Zydus Cadila's Pankaj Patel thanked the Prime Minister for talking about the DNA based vaccine in the UN General Assembly. Mahima Datla of Biological E commended the vision of the Prime Minister which helped the country attain the vaccination milestone.

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' Sanjay Singh talked about the importance of innovation and backward integration in the field of vaccine development.

Dr. Reddy's Lab's Satish Reddy appreciated the collaboration between government and industry throughout this endeavour. Panacea Biotech's Dr. Rajesh Jain praised the continuous communication by the government throughout the pandemic, as per Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

