Covid draws Korean content into Indian watchlists, companies' investment bouquet

“Korean content was initially viewed by people in states such as Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, but post the covid lockdown, we’ve seen its consumption grow across households," Sugato Banerji, corporate head, marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd said. Content in the language was so far available only on streaming platforms and pirated movie sites and not mainstream television. Also, with television production halted for months due to the covid-19 pandemic and operations yet to resume in some parts, this makes for ready content with mass appeal.