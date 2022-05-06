Covid evolving differently: Experts on how new waves will emerge

If it has been predicted earlier, the Covid virus has started evolving differently. Compared with the first two years of the pandemic when variants seemed to appear out of nowhere, Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatician at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, who had detected the emergence of BA.4 and BA.5, pointed out new waves of coronavirus are periodically emerging from already circulating strains, for example, Omicron. However, experts warned “we shouldn’t rule out more such surprises from SARS-CoV-2."

