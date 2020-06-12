Covid facility hospitals to get Oxygen supply in Delhi

"In the view of above, it is decided to make oxygen facility available on all hospital beds available in designated COVID Hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi. Medical Directors/Directors of all designated COVID Hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed to arrange oxygen supply at all Hospital Beds where piped oxygen supply is not available through oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders. The necessary equipment may be procured by the Hospitals and same may be charged against DSHM Covid fund," it further said.