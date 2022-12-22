Covid fake news: Beware of this misleading WhatsApp message about XBB variant2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 02:12 PM IST
The WhatsApp messages warns everyone about the Covid XBB variant and lists out a number of symptoms.
The Ministry of Health has debunked a particular message about Covid XBB variant. While sharing the seemingly-detailed information about the latest coronavirus variant, the health ministry has called the same as “fake" and “misleading". Let’s take a look at what the said message says.