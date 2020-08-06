Covid fight: Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre launches immunity boosters

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre on Thursday launched eight products such as contactless monitoring of patient’s vitals, immunity boosters and water that it hopes will help fight against covid-19.

Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre is an initiative of the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) that is part of the state’s department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, government of Karnataka.

“This shows that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the covid-19 pandemic, which is a result of the robust Innovation ecosystem present here," C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka’s deputy chief minister, IT/BT, Science & technology minister said in a statement on Thursday.

The centre has also teamed up with the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore.

The products include a centralised monitoring system developed by Madan Gopal of Cardiac Design Labs (Padma Vitals +), for ECG, respiration, Spo2 and body temperature, which can measure the vitals continuously and send the analysis through telemetry. The system would help contactless monitoring of patients during the pandemic, the government said in a statement.

The other products include an immunity booster tea prepared from medical mushrooms that has anti-viral properties, a flat wheat bread or chapathi called 'beam roti' that has a mixture of herbs recommended by the AYUSH ministry. The government also launched a chewable tablet that fights inflammation and infection, daily immunity booster drops.

It also launched an alcohol and chlorine-free fruit and vegetable sanitizer and a water sanitizer or a miniaturized UV purifier that can be attached to the tap and kill 99% microbes was also launched.

The centre also launched a module which when fitted on an air conditioning device, sanitizes the circulating air. “This is especially useful during covid-19 times as many enclosed spaces in which AC circulated air may be contaminated. Based on UV-silver titanium dioxide technology, the product is patented and has been validated," the government said in a statement.

The launch of the products comes at a time when Karnataka has seen its total number of cases cross the 1.5 lakh-mark, with over 60,000 in Bengaluru alone.

