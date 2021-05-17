COVID foreign aid: 5.5 lakh Remdesivir, 15,801 oxygen cylinders sent to states

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation, the Centre on Monday informed that it has delivered or dispatched 19 oxygen generation plants, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 5.5 lakh Remdesivir vials to different states that it received as global aid. These COVID-19 relief materials were dispatched between April 27 to May 16.

Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, it further said.

It also added, cumulatively, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,470 ventilators or Bi-PAPs and about 5.5 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May 16.

Noting that major consignments were received on May 15 and 16, the Union Health Ministry said, it came from the US, Kazakhstan, the UK, the European Union (Germany, Portugal, Slovenia), Qatar, Kuwait, ICBF (Qatar), the British Oxygen Company and Medical Aid (UK). The Covid relief materials that the country received in these two days include oxygen concentrators (263), ventilators, Bi-PAP and CPAP (105), oxygen cylinders (2,332), Remdesivir vials (30,753) and Casirivimab/Imdevimab (20,000).

Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to recipient states, union territories and institutions is an ongoing exercise, it said, adding that the process is being monitored on a regular basis.

The ministry said that a cell has been created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations.

(With inputs from agencies)

