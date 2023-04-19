The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many challenges, one of which is the emergence of new variants of the virus that can evade immunity conferred by existing vaccines. While booster doses can still reduce the severity of the disease, experts are of the opinion that it may be time for governments to start thinking about second-generation vaccines.

I think a booster dose is not really going to hurt while as such. Again, you know, it can still reduce the severity of the disease. But probably it is time for the government to think about second-generation vaccines, Prof. Kiran Kondabagil, Chief Scientific Mentor, HaystackAnalytics and Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bio-engineering, IIT Bombay, said.

He further elaborates, “I'm not saying, it is not going to help. But going forward with this statement, there are all the variants that are lurking in the background. And, one of them might get fitter and in that case the existing vaccines might not work."

Developing a new vaccine ‘not an easy task’

However, developing new vaccines is not an easy task, especially with the emergence of multiple variants. The XBB.1.16 variant may be a good candidate for a new vaccine as it has spread in several countries, but there are other lineages, such as Delta, that can still emerge. New thinking is required in how vaccines are made, and there are various strategies being explored.

What strategy should be followed to develop 2nd generation vaccines?

One strategy is similar to how vaccines are made for influenza, which involves combining the most prevalent variants from the previous season. Another approach is to develop universal vaccines that target common antigens found in all variants of the coronavirus. This approach is based on immuno-informatics, which can identify common antigens that can be used to generate a vaccine. Additionally, researchers are exploring the possibility of using multiple types of mRNA in vaccines to increase their effectiveness.

However, developing new vaccines also has to make commercial sense for investors. Thus, it is important to determine what type of vaccine would be most effective and profitable.

“New vaccines are necessary to combat the emergence of new variants, but it will take time, resources, and collaboration between governments, researchers, and investors to develop them."