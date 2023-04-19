COVID fourth dose might not work if…, expert on how to tackle new variant surge. EXCLUSIVE2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:56 PM IST
There are several COVID variants that are lurking in the background. And, one of them might get fitter and in that case, the existing vaccines might not work
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many challenges, one of which is the emergence of new variants of the virus that can evade immunity conferred by existing vaccines. While booster doses can still reduce the severity of the disease, experts are of the opinion that it may be time for governments to start thinking about second-generation vaccines.
