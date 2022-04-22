Studies regarding animal-to-human transmission of the COVID virus was around for some time, but only recently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has finally confirmed it. At least 4 persons had contracted a COVID variant from animals in 2020, the US health agency confirmed. Two of them are employees of a Michigan mink farm that saw a COVID outbreak in 2020. Two others are nearby residents. Recent reports suggested that the variant that came from minks wildly circulated in the area during that time.

