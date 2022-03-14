The Health Ministry on Monday announced booster dose for all people who are above 60 years of age. It has lifted co-morbidity condition for precaution dose, which means now anyone aged 60 can take booster shot.

Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group to begin from March 16

“Government has decided that the condition of co-morbidity for Covid precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith," the ministry said.

“Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine," it added.

The Centre today also announced that it has decided to start Covid vaccination for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of population from 16th March 2022.

The vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad. It is to be noted that population above 14 years of age is already being administered vaccine under the ongoing vaccination programme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.