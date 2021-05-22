Covid: Govt asks social media to remove contents referring to ‘Indian variant'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government on Friday asked social media platforms to immediately remove any content that uses or refers to the term ‘Indian variant’ of Covid-19. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote to all social media platforms stating that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports.

The government on Friday asked social media platforms to immediately remove any content that uses or refers to the term ‘Indian variant’ of Covid-19. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote to all social media platforms stating that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports.

It further said that there was no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organization (WHO). "WHO has not associated the term 'Indian Variant' with the B.1.617 variant of the Coronavirus in any of its reports," it added.

The IT ministry further said that this has already been clarified by the Ministry of Health on May 12. "Therefore, you are requested to remove all the content that names, refers to or implies 'Indian variant' of coronavirus from your platform immediately," the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Health Ministry recently said that several reports had covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports, it said, had termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an “Indian Variant".

"These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," it said.

"This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32 page document. In fact, the word “Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter," the Health Ministry had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}