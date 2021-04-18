Addressing the issue of supply of oxygen and its shortage as reported by several states and Union Territories in the wake of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday assured more supply of oxygen to the states.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Goyal informed that after an elaborate meeting with 12 states, the Central government did mapping along with state governments on various requirements.

He said that 6,177 metric tonnes of oxygen have been finalized to be distributed to states after the meeting.

Of these tonnes, Maharashtra is slated to get the biggest share of 1500 metric tonnes of oxygen, Delhi to get 350 metric tonnes and Uttar Pradesh to get 800 metric tonnes, Goyal elaborated.

"Before COVID pandemic hit India, our daily medical oxygen consumption was around 1000-1200 metric tonnes. But on April 15, 4,795 metric tonnes of medical oxygen was used in the country. We've increased production capacity in last one year," the Union Minister said to ANI.

He also cautioned, "State governments should keep demand (for medical oxygen) under control. Demand-side management is as important as supply-side management. Containing COVID spread is the responsibility of state governments and they should fulfil this responsibility."

"If cases continue to rise unlimitedly, then it will pose a major challenge for the healthcare infrastructure of the country. We are with the state governments but they need to manage the demand & take concrete steps to contain COVID spread," Goyal added.

Amid reports of severe shortage of oxygen supplies and critical medicines such as the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, Modi on Saturday asked authorities to pull out all the stops to ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccines and asked his teams to work closely with local governments.

Meanwhile, in order to ramp up oxygen supply to all the states, the Centre on Sunday banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries in view of shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The decision will come into effect from April 22.

In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the central government-constituted Empowered Group-II has reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives.

With inputs from ANI

