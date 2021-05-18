Covid handling: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with officials from state and districts to know their experience while handling second wave of Covid-19. During the interaction, he told the district magistrates that they were the field commanders and their weapons were local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct information.

Testing, Tracking, Treatment और Covid appropriate behavior, इस पर लगातार बल देते रहना जरूरी है।



कोरोना की इस दूसरी वेव में, अभी ग्रामीण और दुर्गम क्षेत्रों में हमें बहुत ध्यान देना है" PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2021

PM Modi also hailed people from the rural parts of the country. "Last time, we didn't shut the farming sector. I was astonished to see how villagers were maintaining social distancing in the fields. Villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages," he said.

He informed that work on installing oxygen plants at district hospitals were happening through PM-Cares. He said vaccination was a medium to fight the virus and efforts were being made to increase the supply.

"The Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempt is being made to give a schedule of next 15 days to the states in advance. This will help you know that for many people in the district will the vaccine be made available and how do you have to make preparation for that," the PM said.

Prime Minister Modi also said hat as the cases were decreasing, the authorities need to be more alert. "I have been requesting in the meetings which were held in last one year that our fight is to save every single life," he said

The officials participating in interaction were from ten states — Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also attended the meeting held virtually.

On Monday, the Prime Minister's Office had informed that PM Modi would interact with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the second wave of the pandemic. It said these districts have witnessed huge surge in cases and widespread infection in the second wave of Covid-19.

The PMO further said that the battle against Covid across various states and districts was being led at the cutting edge by field level officials and many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. "A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," it said.

The PMO also said that many effective measures have been taken to contain the spread of virus and prepare the healthcare facilities. "From ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, to preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensuing availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country," the PMO said.

Through their interaction with Prime Minister Modi, PMO said, the officials will share some best practices in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing ongoing fight Covid, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

