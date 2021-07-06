Pictures of overcrowded places including the hill stations following the easing in Covid restrictions by several states have not gone down well with many, and some of them are taking to social media to warn people about the possible third wave of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, said that the way people were thronging the streets without Covid appropriate behaviour, he expected the third Covid wave in September. Maybe, he said, there will be a fourth wave later.

"The way Indians are thronging the streets without Covid appropriate behaviour, I expect the third wave in September. Maybe there will be a fourth wave later. As business, we have to be clever and maximise sales in between the waves and treat these as windows of opportunity," Goenka wrote on Twitter.

He isn't alone in expressing concerns at the way people are violating Covid protocols after some relaxations.

The Union Health Ministry has also expressed concern over people roaming in hill stations and markets without following Covid-appropriate behaviours.

During a press briefing, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that such violation of Covid norms can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

He said people were indulging in revenge travel with restrictions being lifted and some photos published in the media of Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Sadar Bazar and Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, and Dadar market in Mumbai show a huge crowd roaming around without following social distancing and wearing masks.

"People need to understand that the virus and the disease is still here. People roaming in hill stations and markets without maintaining physical distance and not wearing masks can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far," Agarwal said.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said the pictures from hill stations and markets are "frightening". He reminded that some states in the country were still struggling with the second wave of Covid.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi has said that the state government has advised all District Collectors to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviour and guidelines strictly, taking all service providers and stakeholders into confidence

