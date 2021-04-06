Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is virtually meeting state health ministers on Tuesday to take stock of covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in turn, is holding a review meeting with state chief ministers on Thursday.

“At 6 PM, today, I’ll be holding a VC with Health Ministers of 11 states to review the #COVID19 situation & actions being taken to address rising cases in the country," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

The government is concerned as India has been witnessing a rise in daily new cases of covid. Over 96,982 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Eight states—Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat—have shown a steep rise in covid-19 daily new cases. 80.04% of the new cases are reported from these eight states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,288. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 while Karnataka reported 5,279 new cases. India’s total active caseload has reached 788,223. It now comprises 6.21% of the country's total positive cases, a net incline of 46,393 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 57.42% of the total active caseload of the country, the Union health ministry data shows. The total covid-19 tests conducted in the country has crossed the 25-crore mark and the cumulative positivity rate has increased to 5.07%.

At least 446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The said eight states also account for 80.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (155). Punjab follows with 72 daily deaths. Amid rise in cases of covid-19, states are opting for mitigating measures that range from ramping up vaccinations to imposing local lockdowns. With Maharashtra and Rajasthan putting in place movement curbs to contain coronavirus transmission, Delhi, too, on Tuesday announced imposing night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30 April. The decision has been taken in view of the rise in covid-19 cases in the national capital.

To control the pandemic, India is already vaccinating its population against the highly infectious disease. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs); vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started 2 February 2021. The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, following which the third phase was rolled out from 1 April 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of co-morbidities. India recorded the highest single day vaccine coverage of more than 4.3 million doses administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 80 million mark on Tuesday.

