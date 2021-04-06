Covid: Harsh Vardhan to virtually meet state health ministers, review situation

To control the pandemic, India is already vaccinating its population against the highly infectious disease. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs); vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started 2 February 2021. The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, following which the third phase was rolled out from 1 April 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of co-morbidities. India recorded the highest single day vaccine coverage of more than 4.3 million doses administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 80 million mark on Tuesday.