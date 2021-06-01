Covid origin: As the scientists call for further probe into the origin of deadly coronavirus, some believe that the world may never get to know the truth. Latest to join that league is Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group.

On May 30, Daily Mail reported that the British intelligence operatives now believed that the theory that virus escaped from Wuhan lab looked 'feasible'.

The report also quoted a new study that claims that Chinese scientists created Covid virus in a Wuhan lab, and then "tried to cover their tracks by reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats".

The story created a lot of buzz in circles where people are demanding a fresh look into the origin of the virus.

Reacting to the story, Anand Mahindra on Monday wrote: "We may never get to know the truth." "But the reality is that just like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the world now probably needs a Biological Weapons and Hazardous Research Non-Proliferation Treaty," he said.

Mahindra also said that Covid "virus has already caused more global damage than a nuclear weapon".

So far, over 35.65 lakh people have lost their lives to Covid-19. According to Worldometers, which tracks the virus number on real-time basis, the US has recorded the highest number deaths followed by India.

In the past couple of weeks, various reports have surfaced countering the claims that virus originated from natural source. The new research paper, quoted by Daily Mail, claims that Covid has no “credible natural ancestor" and was created by Chinese scientists who were working on a “Gain of Function" project in at Wuhan lab.





















