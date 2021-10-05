OPEN APP
Covid has exacerbated mental health issues in children: UNICEF
Globally one in 7 children have mental health issues and Covid has exacerbated that, the UNICEF said on Tuesday. “We have seen that despite having issues children are not comfortable talking about it," said Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, representative of UNICEF India.

“We need to encourage children, adults and young people to share their anxiety, depression and bad thoughts so that we can help them. Addressing this stigma is a huge issue," she added. 

