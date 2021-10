Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Globally one in 7 children have mental health issues and Covid has exacerbated that, the UNICEF said on Tuesday. “We have seen that despite having issues children are not comfortable talking about it," said Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, representative of UNICEF India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Globally one in 7 children have mental health issues and Covid has exacerbated that, the UNICEF said on Tuesday. “We have seen that despite having issues children are not comfortable talking about it," said Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, representative of UNICEF India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}