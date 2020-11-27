Covid has no impact on highways sector: Gadkari at HTLS

Mumbai: Covid has not impacted the progress of any national highways projects, Nitin Gadkari, union minister for Road Transport and Highways, said, arguing that his ministry has kept awarding new projects through the pandemic and has helped ease the financial difficulties of developers and contractors, ensuring that work continues smoothly. The Modi government will spend on infrastructure to help the economy revive post pandemic, Gadkari, who was speaking at week two of a virtual session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said.

“After Covid, we need to spend more on infrastructure. We are accelerating the process and awarding more roads, so it’ll give a boost to the economy," Gadkari said. “We are fast-tracking construction across India and took major decisions to ease the financial situation of developers. We have announced a large financial relief package and released ₹8000 crore to meet working capital requirements of contractors. Existing developers have also been compensated for losses incurred in toll revenue due to lower traffic.

“We have also fast-tracked cases under the new dispute resolution mechanism and settled claims of ₹16,000 crore to address immediate financial stress," he said, adding, “There is no impact of covid on NHAI’s (National Highways Authority of India’s) projects."

In fact, the NHAI has awarded 1330 km of highways in the first six months of the fiscal, which is 1.6 times the total awarded in FY20 and 3.5 times FY19 levels. NHAI, the nodal authority for building the nation’s highways, has set a target of awarding 4,500 km of projects during FY21.

“We are working for the nation, these projects are ornaments to the nation (and) we must complete projects within the scheduled time," he said.

Defending the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, that he championed, he said that there has been a 20% decrease in road accidents and deaths since it was introduced and that he expected traffic deaths to halve from current figures in five years. The Act has increased fines manifold for breaking traffic rules such as driving without licence and insurance, riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets or four-wheelers without seat belts, and carrying more passengers than a vehicle’s capacity.

Even though he attended the summit from his home constituency of Nagpur, Gadkari declined to comment on Maharashtra politics and the BJP’s attempts to destabilize the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. “The situation in Maharashtra is not good, whether it is covid or the economy," Gadkari said. “(But) I’m not part of the political unit; I am focused on developing infrastructure… Under PM Modi, our politics is for progress and development; our heart is politics above caste, creed, sex and religion. Politics is an instrument of socioeconomic reform, Our government is doing good performance and it is getting support from people."

As he is also union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Gadkari said the central government is also focused on helping small businesses tide over the covid crisis. “The government has declared a package of ₹3 lakh crore to MSMEs, of which the disbursement for ₹1.6 lakh crore is done. We have changed the definition of MSMEs, restructuring (of loan accounts) offered a credit guarantee." He also said he wants to encourage the village industry and ensure that the agricultural reforms proposed by the union government will help farmers diversify crop management and increase India’s agri exports.

