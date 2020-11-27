Covid has no impact on highways sector: Gadkari at HTLS

Even though he attended the summit from his home constituency of Nagpur, Gadkari declined to comment on Maharashtra politics and the BJP’s attempts to destabilize the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. “The situation in Maharashtra is not good, whether it is covid or the economy," Gadkari said. “(But) I’m not part of the political unit; I am focused on developing infrastructure… Under PM Modi, our politics is for progress and development; our heart is politics above caste, creed, sex and religion. Politics is an instrument of socioeconomic reform, Our government is doing good performance and it is getting support from people."