Covid hasn't ended as more variants expected, warns WHO chief scientist

In an interview to Bloomberg, Swaminathan said nobody can predict when the pandemic will end. "Let’s not declare the pandemic over as some people are doing now. It would be foolish to drop all precautions that we’ve been taking all this time. We need to continue that and hopefully by the end of 2022, we’ll be in a much better position. A variant can arise anywhere and you’re back to square one. We still need to be cautious," she said.