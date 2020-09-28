Covid: HC notice on AAP govt plea against stay on 80% ICU beds in pvt hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday issued notice to the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) on a plea filed by Delhi government against the court's 22 September order that had temporarily stayed the state's directive to certain private hospitals to reserve 80% of ICU beds for covid-19 patients.

“We are in the midst of the pandemic...the upsurge is extraordinary. There are three stages mild, moderate and serious. We have a need to increase the number of beds. When we're asking hospitals to reserve beds for covid patients, it is evident that these patients would also require help with lungs, hearts, etc. There's a need to increase the number of beds," additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, submitted before the court.

It was also said the petition by the organisation has been masked as one seeking to secure the interest of non-covid patients. In reality, the same has been preferred on behalf of private nursing homes and hospitals to look out for and secure their own financial interests, and be able to levy arbitrary and exorbitant medical treatment fee and other such charges from critical covid-19 patients.

The petition moved by an organisation called Association of Healthcare Providers (India) had said that the decision of the state government exposed non-covid patients to the virus.

Justice Navin Chawla on 22 Spetember had said prima facie Delhi government's 13 September order is "arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights of citizens" guaranteed under the Constitution. The court sought response from the state government and fixed the next date for hearing the matter on 16 October.

“The order has been issued without any prior discussions with private hospitals to understand the current demand-supply situation of critical care beds. Ignoring the needs of other sicker patients requiring critical care and ICU management at these tertiary care facilities is gross injustice," the plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) s.

