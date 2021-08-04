Covid herd immunity not possible during our lifetimes. Expert explains why

Covid-19: The world should not have discussion over 'heard immunity' as it is not going to happen, considering the type of coronavirus mutations that have occurred over such a short period of time, an expert has said. Mutations have resulted in the virus becoming both more transmissible and more able to evade immune responses, something that very few scientists predicted, said Shabir A Madhi, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand.