COVID-hit Anil Vij shifted from ICU to room at Gurugram hospital

Gurugram: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a room on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Vij wrote, "With God's grace, day and night efforts of doctors, and your prayers today I have been shifted from ICU to a room. Thanks to all."

Vij is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Gurugram's Medanta-The Medicity. He was tested positive for coronavirus on December 5.

The Haryana Minister was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.

