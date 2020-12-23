Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-hit Anil Vij shifted from ICU to room at Gurugram hospital
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

COVID-hit Anil Vij shifted from ICU to room at Gurugram hospital

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST ANI

  • Vij is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Gurugram's Medanta-The Medicity
  • Taking to Twitter, Vij wrote, 'With God's grace, day and night efforts of doctors, and your prayers today I have been shifted from ICU to a room. Thanks to all'

Gurugram: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a room on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Vij wrote, "With God's grace, day and night efforts of doctors, and your prayers today I have been shifted from ICU to a room. Thanks to all."

Vij is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Gurugram's Medanta-The Medicity. He was tested positive for coronavirus on December 5.

The Haryana Minister was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

