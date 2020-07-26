Covid-hit MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives survival tips from hospital bed

From his bed at at Covid-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal, Chouhan also posted a video on Twitter in which he advised people not to panic.

"I am fine. Corona Warriors' team is very dedicated. I express gratitude to all Corona warriors who are saving lives by risking their own," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

The 61-year-old CM posted a series of tweets on Sunday, including the video where he said, "There is no need to be afraid of. Get a test as soon as symptoms appear and start treatment immediately if you are positive, you will definitely get victory over Corona."

Chouhan said that instead of being afraid of COVID-19, we should fight it with confidence.

"Keeping two yards distance, washing hands and wearing masks are the biggest weapons to save yourself from coronavirus. I appeal to all the people to use these weapons for yourself and your loved ones," he added.

In another tweet, the Chief Minister urged people not to be afraid if they get infected with coronavirus, but tell health officials about it.

"If you have become infected then there is no need to fear. If you show symptoms, do not hide them. Tell them immediately so that treatment can be started on time. Timely treatment will make you fully healthy. Be careful. I pray to god that you all remain safe and healthy," he tweeted.

While wishing Chouhan a speedy recovery from Covid-19, former CM Kamal Nath said that he should have taken the pandemic seriously rather than joking about it, here on Saturday.

"Shivraj ji, I was deeply saddened to learn that you have been infected by the coronavirus. I pray to God for your speedy recovery. But I feel regret that when we were serious about COVID-19, you sometimes called it a drama, sometimes you called it a dar-o-na (should not be afraid of corona), sometimes you called it a ploy or a weapon to save the (Congress) government." he tweeted in Hindi.

He further said that the Congress government "from the very beginning" has been saying that that Covid-19 is a serious disease.

"We from the very beginning said that this is a deadly disease and one must be cautious, careful and follow all the protocols," read his second tweet.

Former chief minister further said that even Chouhan could have prevented himself from being infected by Covid-19 had he "followed protocols and not joked about it".

