Home >News >India >Covid: Holy dip on Ganga Dussehra cancelled in Haridwar, district borders sealed

Covid: Holy dip on Ganga Dussehra cancelled in Haridwar, district borders sealed

File photo: Devotees gather at the banks of Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.
1 min read . 07:02 AM IST Livemint

Ganga Dussehra: Devotees believe that taking a dip in the river on this day will get them rid of their sins and also heal any physical ailments

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations for the Ganga Dussehra festival, where the devotees take a dip in the holy Ganga river, have been cancelled in Haridwar the police said. According to the police, the district borders will be sealed on Sunday and devotees coming from other states will not be allowed.

"After meeting with the officials of Shri Ganga Sabha including various religious institutions in Haridwar, it has been decided that Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated in a symbolic way," Superintendent of Police (SP), City of Haridwar Kamlesh Upadhyaya said, ANI reported.

The SP city urged people to celebrate Ganga Dussehra at their houses and follow the SoPs issued by the authorities.

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, which also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the river on this day will get them rid of their sins and also heal any physical ailments.

