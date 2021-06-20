Covid: Holy dip on Ganga Dussehra cancelled in Haridwar, district borders sealed

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, which also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the river on this day will get them rid of their sins and also heal any physical ailments.

