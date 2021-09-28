Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday wrote to chief secretaries of all states and union territories on Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of festival season.

"I urge to issue directions to district and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures as advised by Health Ministry, Bhalla said in his letter.

India on Tuesday reported its lowest daily rise in infection count in over six months, adding 18,795 new cases. The total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 33,697,581, while the active cases declined to 2,92,206, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,373 with 179 fresh fatalities.

With the decline of Covid-19 cases, there is a possibility that Covid-appropriate behaviour might is not adhered to strictly, especially during the upcoimg festivals. It is therefore critical to ensure adherence to guidelines and avoid mass gatherings, Bhalla said.

Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of surge in coronavirus cases, Bhalla said, adding that large scale gatherings during the festive season may lead to fresh surge in the country.

