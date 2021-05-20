Covid home-testing kit will be available in market in 3-4 days, more in pipeline: ICMR - How to use4 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- India's first self-use Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday
Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday said that one company has already made an application for the self-use Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit, and three more are in the pipeline.
Addressing a routine press briefing on Covid-19, Dr Bhargava said, "Within the next week, we should have another three companies launching the home testing kit for Covid-19."
Sharing the detailed guidelines for the use of the approved home testing kit, the ICMR DG said that the kit should hopefully be available in the market in three-four days.
Here's how to use it:
1) Buy a test kit from a chemist shop
2) Download the mobile app
3) Conduct the test at home
4) Click mobile image and upload, test result will be given.
Dr Bhargava also said that more RATs should be carried out as one can get the results in 15 minutes and then isolate the Covid-19 patient.
"It takes two minutes to conduct test and 15 minutes to get result. It will be available by end of next week in more than seven lakh pharmacies and our online pharmacy partners across India. Our target is to reach 90 per cent pin code in India," Sujeet Jain, Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions - the firm that produced the kit - was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"This test is for self-use. If you test positive via this there is no need for RT-PCR test, as per ICMR. Any adult can use this kit by reading our manual," Jain added.
ICMR issues advisory for home testing kit
The nodal body - in the fight against the virus - had on Wednesday issued an advisory for the home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) in view of the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among the list of advisories, the ICMR stated that individuals who test positive may be considered as true positives and no repeat testing is required. All symptomatic individuals who test negative must get tested by RTPCR as RATs are likely to miss few positive cases with low viral load.
For the RAT-based home testing purpose, the ICMR has approved the test kit manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd. The name of the kit is CoviSelfTM(PathoCatch) COVID-19 OTC Antigen LF device and the test sample needed is a nasal swab.
-Manufacturer’s instructions must be strictly followed for disposal of the test kit, swab and other materials.
